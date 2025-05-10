Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali is viewed as the ‘ideal reinforcement’ by Manchester United, it has been claimed in Italy, though the Red Devils would need to win the Europa League to stand any chance of doing a deal.

Eddie Howe delivered the EFL Cup earlier this season to end Newcastle’s major trophy drought and will be looking to strengthen over the summer window.

Losing a key man such as Tonali is unlikely to be something that Howe will want to do, but the Magpies could be tested.

And that test could come from league rivals Manchester United as, according to Italian outlet Il Bianconero (via Area Napoli), the Red Devils view Tonali as the ‘ideal reinforcement’ for their midfield.

It is suggested that in order to have the financial firepower to do the deal, Manchester United will need to win the Europa League and get into the Champions League.

A fee of €100m has been mooted and that could put some pressure on Newcastle to at least consider cashing in.

Tonali has been a key component of Howe’s midfield unit this season, alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

Club Years Brescia 2017-2021 AC Milan (loan) 2020-2021 AC Milan 2021-2023 Newcastle United 2023- Sandro Tonali’s career history

He continues to be coveted in Italy, with AC Milan and Juventus regularly being linked with potential swoops.

It has been suggested that Tonali is AC Milan’s ‘biggest dream’ for the summer transfer window, while the midfielder has admitted to thinking about heading back to the Rossoneri at some point.

Newcastle landed the Italian midfielder from AC Milan in the summer of 2023, but his debut campaign was derailed due to a ban for betting rule breaches.

The Magpies have won 19 games in the Premier League out of their 35, while Manchester United have only won ten of their 35 outings.

Swapping Newcastle for Manchester United would be a big call for Tonali to make.