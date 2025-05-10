Steve Bardens/Getty Images

Southampton‘s asking price for one of their in demand stars this summer ‘has been learned’ amid a possible St Mary’s exit for the player.

Saints are preparing for life back in the Championship after struggling woefully in the Premier League and there is expected to be significant squad churn.

Kyle Walker-Peters is approaching the end of his contract and is expected to go, while Jan Bednarek now has an active release clause and Armel Bella-Kotchap is being watched.

Striker Paul Onuachu is also tipped to go and he has fresh interest from Turkey, where he previously shone on loan at Trabzonspor.

Besiktas are interested, while Trabzonspor also remain keen, and now the price Saints are looking for has emerged.

According to Turkish outlet Gunebakis, it ‘has been learned’ that Southampton want a fee of €10m to sanction Onuachu’s exit this summer.

That fee could be too steep for Trabzonspor and it remains to be seen how Besiktas view it.

Game Result Nottingham Forest (A) 3-2 Ipswich Town (A) 2-1 Wolves (H) 1-2 Crystal Palace (H) 1-1 Premier League games Paul Onuachu has scored in this season

Onuachu, who is set to enter the final year of his contract at Southampton, has had regular outings in the Premier League this season.

The tall striker has found the back of the net four times in 24 appearances in the Premier League.

How firm Southampton are on their asking price for Onuachu is unclear, especially as they will likely be keen to avoid seeing him leave the club on a free transfer.

Onuachu’s view on playing in the Championship also remains to be seen, with Saints preparing for life back in the second tier.