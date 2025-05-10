Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Micky Gray believes that Matheus Cunha has his mind made up to sign for Manchester United this summer.

Ruben Amorim is expected to conduct major surgery on his Manchester United squad in the summer window, transfer funds permitting.

He will be hoping to raise money through qualifying for the Champions League and offloading the likes of Marcus Rashford and Antony.

Wolves star Cunha has been strongly linked with a potential switch to Old Trafford, with a substantial fee in the region of £60m mooted.

Gray is of the view that Cunha has his heart set on joining Manchester United and admits he rates the player.

The former Premier League man believes that Cunha will certainly make Manchester United a better side.

“I think we know he’s going to leave”, Gray said on talkSPORT (10th May, 14:02).

Game Competition West Ham (H) Premier League Chelsea (A) Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (N) Europa League Aston Villa (H) Premier League Manchester United’s remaining fixtures

“It looks like his journey is going to take him to Manchester by all account. Whether other clubs come in for him before that happens or not, but I think he’s got his mind set up that he wants to go and play for Manchester United.

“He makes Manchester United a better side without a doubt. Whether it is £60m, £65m. I’ve seen him live on a few occasions and he is a joy to watch.”

Cunha was booked against Brighton on Saturday as Wolves lost 2-0 at Molineux and was brought off just before the hour mark.

He has helped Wolves to stay afloat in the Premier League this season and the side above Manchester United in the league standings, having collected 41 points to the Red Devils’ 39.

Manchester United though could offer Cunha Champions League football next term, with only Tottenham Hotspur ahead of them in the Europa League final.