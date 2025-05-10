Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

Stuttgart sporting director Fabian Wohlgemuth has insisted that there has been no contact from Liverpool over a deal to sign midfielder Angelo Stiller.

Liverpool are not resting on their laurels after winning the Premier League title and they have started preparations for the summer by drawing up a list of areas they will need to strengthen.

Defensive midfield is an area they are tipped to explore in the market after missing out on Martin Zubimendi last summer and it has been suggested that they are strongly interested in Stuttgart’s Stiller to fulfil that role for them next season.

Stiller has made 45 appearances for the German outfit in all competitions this season and has registered 13 goal contributions.

Despite Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder, Wohlgemuth claimed that the club has not been in direct or indirect contact with the Premier League outfit, but refused to rule out a move in the future for Stiller.

However, the Stuttgart sporting director stated that they are planning next season ahead with Stiller and believes that due to his abilities it is only natural that the player will attract suitors.

“I don’t want to rule out the possibility of that happening at some point”, Wohlgemuth told German daily the Stuttgarter Nachrichten.

Competition Games Goal Contributions Bundesliga 31 9 Champions League 8 1 German Cup 5 3 German Super Cup 1 – Angel Stiller’s performances so far this season

“There has been no direct or indirect contact with Liverpool regarding Angelo so far.

“The fact is, however, that we are still firmly planning with him and, despite all the rumours, have no intention of starting the coming season without Angelo.

“He developed exceptionally well and was able to showcase his abilities on the international stage.

“That naturally attracted attention.”

Liverpool could lose a defensive midfielder this summer as Wataru Endo has been linked with a possible exit.

Stiller, 24, is a former Bayern Munich product and he has three more years left on his current deal with Stuttgart.