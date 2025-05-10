Warren Little/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves believes that privately, West Ham United fans are bemoaning the change in the dugout that was made last summer.

The Hammers currently have Graham Potter as their manager, with the club turning to the former Chelsea boss to come in and succeed Julen Lopetegui.

They have been enduring a disastrous campaign and could even end the season sitting just a place above the relegation zone in the Premier League.

It is a far cry from the heights delivered by David Moyes, who even led West Ham to the Europa Conference League.

Groves thinks that when West Ham moved Moyes on, the fans believed that it would lead to more expansive football, but that has not happened.

He stressed that Potter may well not be the right fit for West Ham after Lopetegui and is of the view that, privately, West Ham fans would love to have Moyes back in charge, even though they would not say so in public.

Groves said on talkSPORT (10th May, 14:17): “Obviously the West Ham fans were not happy with the style of football David Moyes was producing, even though they won their first major trophy for over 40 years.

Manager Reign Graham Potter 2025- Julen Lopetegui 2024-2025 David Moyes 2019-2024 Manuel Pellegrini 2018-2019 David Moyes 2017-2018 West Ham United’s last five managers

“Be careful what you wish for because West Ham fans were stuck with Julen Lopetegui and that football was again, defensive football, hitting teams on the counter attack.

“Now Graham Potter has gone in and you think it is going to be expansive – it isn’t because I think the club might be too big for Graham Potter, he might not have the right personality, the right aura for that club.



“If you said to West Ham fans would you take David Moyes back, I think quietly they would say yes, but publicly they would probably say no because it means they got their judgement wrong completely.”



Moyes has stabilised Everton since returning to Goodison Park, steering the Toffees clear of any relegation danger and up to 42 points in the Premier League.

That is five points more than West Ham have managed this season and the Hammers have three more games remaining to avoid finishing 17th.

West Ham’s last win came back in February against Leicester City and they are in action at Manchester United on Sunday.