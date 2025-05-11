Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Mikey Gray has criticised Arne Slot for bringing Trent Alexander-Arnold onto the pitch for Liverpool against Arsenal and feels the Dutchman should have protected his player.

Alexander-Arnold started on the bench in the 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal, but was brought on in the second half of the Premier League encounter to replace Conor Bradley.

He received loud boos from a large proportion of the Liverpool fans in the ground, with unhappiness over his move to Real Madrid clear to see.

Alexander-Arnold rejected attempts by Liverpool to get him to pen a new deal and ran his contract down in order to depart on a free transfer this coming summer.

Former Premier League star Gray believes that Slot knew well what the situation with Alexander-Arnold was given all that has been said about it.

He is of the view that Slot should have looked after the defender by not bringing him on to the pitch and thinks the Dutchman knew what was coming when he did.

Gray dubbed Slot ‘poor’ for introducing Alexander-Arnold into the game.

Opponents Date Brighton (A) 19/05 Crystal Palace (H) 25/05 Liverpool’s remaining league games

“Arne Slot could have looked after Trent Alexander-Arnold today”, Gray said on talkSPORT (11th May, 18:03).

“He must have known that was coming. You don’t put him on the pitch. Then we wouldn’t have heard that.

“He’s read about it. We know what’s gone on over the last couple of weeks since Trent said he was going to leave the club.

“He could have looked after his player a lot better.

“I think that’s poor from the manager.”

Slot will now have to factor in the reception Alexander-Arnold is getting from the Liverpool fans into his thinking when it comes to picking the team for the Reds’ two remaining games.

Alexander-Arnold will be keen to get his hands on the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season, but Slot could decide not to put him onto the pitch or even into the matchday squad against Crystal Palace at Anfield.