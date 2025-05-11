Julian Finney/Getty Images

Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

Ange Postecoglou has named his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League as he looks for Spurs to finish the Premier League campaign positively.

Despite reaching the final of the Europa League, Postecoglou is still under major pressure due to Spurs’ disastrous league campaign.

With 38 points from 35 games, Tottenham could still finish as high as 12th or as low as 17th, and Postecoglou will also need no reminding that winning momentum ahead of the big European clash is also important.

Palace did win the earlier meeting between the two teams, in October, 1-0, but they have not won a league game at Tottenham since 1997, which will add extra motivation for the visitors.

Spurs have Radu Dragusin, James Maddison and Lucas Bergvall out for the remainder of the campaign.

Postecoglou must get the balance between resting key players and making sure they still get game time in their legs just right.

Between the sticks for Tottenham this afternoon is Antonin Kinsky, while there is a back four of Pedro Porro, Kevin Danso, Ben Davies and Djed Spence.

In the engine room, Postecoglou looks towards Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Rodrigo Bentancur, while Dejan Kulusevski and Mathys Tel line up with Wilson Odobert.

Postecoglou has a host of options to change his Tottenham lineup vs Crystal Palace during the 90 minutes and those on the bench include Dominic Solanke and Mikey Moore, while Heung-Min Son, also amongst the substitutes, will look to get some much needed minutes on his return to action.

Tottenham Lineup vs Crystal Palace

Kinsky, Porro, Danso, Davies, Spence, Sarr, Gray, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Tel, Odobert

Substitutes: Vicario, Romero, Van de Ven, Bissouma, Moore, Johnson, Son, Richarlison, Solanke