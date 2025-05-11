Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Manchester United vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:15 UK time

West Ham United boss Graham Potter has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to go up against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers are just one spot above the drop zone in the Premier League and there is a very real possibility they could finish in 17th.

Potter has been unable to turn around the ship at the London Stadium and there are already questions being asked over whether he was the right man to take charge, meaning a win today would be very welcome for the former Chelsea boss.

Manchester United are focused on the Europa League final, which could help West Ham, who have Edson Alvarez back and available.

The hosts are without Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez, Joshua Zirkzee and Diogo Dalot, while those who do play will want to stay injury free ahead of the big European showcase.

West Ham won the earlier meeting between the two sides this season 2-1, but they have not won at Old Trafford in the Premier League since 2007.

In goal for West Ham this afternoon is Alphonse Areola, while in defence Potter picks a three of Jean-Clair Todibo, Max Kilman and Aaron Cresswell, while Vladimir Coufal and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are the wing-backs.

In midfield, West Ham have Guido Rodriguez and James Ward-Prowse, while Tomas Soucek also plays. Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus lead the attacking threat.

Potter may need to make changes at some point in the game and he has options he can call for from the bench to do so, which include Evan Ferguson and Lucas Paqueta.

West Ham Lineup vs Manchester United

Areola, Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell, Wan-Bissaka, Rodriguez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Bowen, Kudus

Substitutes: Fabianski, Soler, Paqueta, Fullkrug, Mavropanos, Guilherme, Alvarez, Emerson, Ferguson