Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted he likes the way that Paris FC have developed this season after they secured promotion to Ligue 1 in France.

Paris FC now fall within Klopp’s remit as the global head of soccer with Red Bull, with the group partially owned by the Austrian drinks company.

Klopp was at Paris FC’s promotion party and is delighted with how the club have done this season.

The former Liverpool manager admits he likes the development he has seen and feels it was a pleasure for the side to be able to celebrate at home with their fans after they beat Ajaccio 2-0.

Klopp told Telefoot: “It’s an extraordinary achievement, that of the coach and the team.

“And I really liked the way we’ve developed this year.

“Having this last match at home is the biggest present you can get. It’s not often in the life of a footballer to be able to play a match that is just a celebration.”

Club Country Red Bull Salzburg Austria RB Leipzig Germany New York Red Bulls United States Red Bull Bragantino Brazil FC Liefering Austria RB Omiya Ardija Japan Leeds United England Paris FC France Clubs Red Bull involved with

Paris FC will come up against their city neighbours Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1 next season as they bid to make an impact in the top flight.

Klopp is throwing himself into his new role with Red Bull, while Liverpool have also managed to adapt well to his departure.

There were worries that Liverpool could suffer a serious decline without Klopp to guide them, but Arne Slot has stepped up and delivered the Premier League title.

It remains to be seen if Paris FC might come up against Liverpool at some point in the coming years.