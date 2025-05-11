Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs Aberdeen

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers interim boss Barry Ferguson has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to welcome Aberdeen to Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers have little but pride to play for, however Ferguson has another reason to aim for an impressive win as he looks to further the case to be given the job on a permanent basis.

Aberdeen held Rangers to a 2-2 draw the last time the two sides met at Pittodrie in April and are looking to overhaul Hibernian, who are in third and three points ahead of the Dons.

Jimmy Thelin’s men head to Ibrox on the back of a 1-0 loss away at St Mirren.

They may well take some encouragement from the fact that Rangers have not won at home in their last seven attempts.

Rangers have Liam Kelly between the sticks this afternoon, while at the back, Ferguson selects James Tavernier, John Souttar, Leon Balogun and Jefte.

In midfield, Rangers field Nicolas Raskin, Mohamed Diomande and Connor Barron, while Vaclav Cerny and Nedim Bajrami support Cyriel Dessers.

Ferguson can change his Rangers lineup vs Aberdeen through use of his substitutes if needed and his options include Danilo and Hamza Igamane.

Rangers Lineup vs Aberdeen

Kelly, Tavernier, Souttar, Balogun, Jefte, Barron, Diomande, Raskin, Bajrami, Cerny, Dessers

Substitutes: Butland, Propper, Cortes, Lawrence, Kasanwirjo, Igamane, Rice, Curtis, Danilo