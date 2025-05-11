Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rangers defender Leon Balogun has tipped his hat to Gers team-mate Nicolas Raskin for the development he has made in his game this season and for how he just played through carrying an injury.

The Ibrox side have had a disappointing campaign, failing to land a glove on Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, while they came up short in both domestic cup competitions.

Barry Ferguson has been sailing the ship through until the end of the season and there have been some bright spots.

One of those has been midfielder Raskin, who has caught the eye with his performances and also played for Belgium, where he has been praised.

Raskin provided two assists for Rangers on Sunday as they thrashed Aberdeen 4-0 at Ibrox in the Scottish Premiership.

Balogun believes that the midfielder has taken a big step forward with his development over the course of the season despite playing with a niggle.

He admits he spoke to Raskin last term, when the midfielder has just come back from an injury and was trying to get some continuity in his game.

Club Years Gent 2018-2019 Standard Liege 2019-2023 Rangers 2023- Nicolas Raskin’s career history

“It was great from him”, Balogun told Rangers TV, about Raskin’s assists.

“I think he’s had really great development all over the season.

“I remember last year, around this time of the year, we talked quite a bit and I think he had just come off an injury and tried to find his rhythm again.

“Kudos to him, the way he’s brushed himself off, got himself up, also had to go through a tough spell of being chucked in and having to play game after game after game.

“I think he carried a niggle as well, maybe a bit more, and he just goes through it.”

Raskin could well attract interest in the approaching summer transfer window and it remains to be seen how Rangers might react if a substantial bid for the Belgian midfielder arrives.

The Gers do now have a new sporting director at the helm in the shape of Kevin Thelwell, but are awaiting the announcement of their new permanent manager and he may want a say on Raskin’s future.