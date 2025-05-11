Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Steven Thompson believes that Rangers‘ dominance over Aberdeen at Ibrox grew when Hamza Igamane came onto the pitch in the Scottish Premiership game.

Aberdeen were level with Rangers 0-0 at half-time of the clash on Sunday afternoon, but collapsed in the second 45 minutes and conceded four times to lose 4-0.

Goals from Vaclav Cerny, Cyriel Dessers, Igamane and Jefte put Aberdeen to the sword and boosted Hibernian’s chances of finishing third.

Igamane did not start the match for Rangers and was brought on at half-time by interim boss Barry Ferguson.

Former Gers attacker Thompson feels that the introduction of the attacker was a big moment in the match as he aided Rangers in establishing their dominance in the game.

Thompson said on BBC Sportsound: “The introduction of Hamza Igamane had a lot to do with Rangers’ dominance.

“Aberdeen seemed to forget how to defend, couldn’t cope with the two strikers and Vaclav Cerny was drifting into all sorts of space.

Game Final Score FCSB (H) 4-0 Nice (A) 1-4 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 1-1 Hamza Igamane’s Europa League goals

“Rangers did improve their game, but Aberdeen were really, really poor defensively.”

Igamane will hope he has done enough to push Ferguson to hand him a start in Rangers’ next game, which comes at home to Dundee United.

The 22-year-old, who was a summer signing last year, has so far found the back of the net 16 times for Rangers this season.

With a big turnover of players expected at Ibrox in the summer, what the club’s next permanent manager thinks about Igamane and his place in the pecking order of strikers remains to be seen.