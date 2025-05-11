Carl Recine/Getty Images

Former Premier League winger Perry Groves believes Liverpool fans booing Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘hurt him to the core’.

Alexander-Arnold snubbed efforts by Liverpool to get him to sign a new contract at Anfield and ran his deal down in order to make a free transfer move to Real Madrid.

The defender, who came through the youth ranks at Anfield and was tipped as a future Liverpool captain, will depart this summer without the club getting a fee as he moves to Spain.

He did not start in Sunday’s 2-2 draw at Anfield against Arsenal as Conor Bradley slotted in as the Reds’ right-back.

Arne Slot brought Alexander-Arnold on for Bradley in the 67th minute and what appeared to be several thousand fans directed boos towards him.

Former Arsenal winger Groves believes that Alexander-Arnold was not expecting to be booed by the Liverpool supporters.

He thinks that, looking at the defender’s eyes, he could see that the boos hurt him to the core.

Opponents Date Brighton (A) 19/05 Crystal Palace (H) 25/05 Liverpool’s remaining league games

“That has hurt him”, Groves said on talkSPORT (11th May, 17:57).

“They [the TV cameras] are panning onto his face [and] that has hurt him to the core.

“Trust me. You can just tell with his eyes, he wasn’t expecting that.”

Liverpool did manage to secure Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah on new contracts, despite both players having substantial interest from elsewhere.

Alexander-Arnold though, at 26 years of age, will now spend the peak years of his career playing his football away from Anfield.

It remains to be seen if he will play in either of Liverpool’s remaining two games.