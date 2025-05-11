Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has picked his starting lineup to welcome Arsenal to Anfield in the Premier League this afternoon.

With the Premier League title already secured by the Reds, Arsenal will give the new champions a guard of honour at Anfield before proceedings get under way.

The Gunners exited the Champions League in midweek and it remains to be seen what state of mind they turn up in, but Liverpool will be keen to stamp their authority and show why they are champions.

Joe Gomez is still out of action for Liverpool, who have the milestone today of Virgil van Dijk making his 300th Premier League appearance.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is leaving Liverpool after running down his contract, is dropped out of the side, with Conor Bradley replacing him.

Slot will want to look at Bradley in action as much as possible over the remaining games as he assesses whether he should be the first choice right-back next season, and Arsenal is a good test.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this afternoon, while a back four of Conor Bradley, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson is picked.

Midfield sees Liverpool go with Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones, while leading the attacking charge are Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz.

Slots has a host of top stars on the bench today if he needs to shuffle things around and they include Darwin Nunez and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool Lineup vs Arsenal

Alisson, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Gravenberch, Jones, Szobozslai, Salah, Gakpo, Diaz

Substitutes: Kelleher, Endo, Nunez, Mac Allister, Elliott, Jota, Tsimikas, Alexander-Arnold, Quansah