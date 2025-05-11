Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

David Moyes is getting rave reviews about an Everton midfielder that Blackburn Rovers and Derby County are keen to snap up and as such wants to check on him over pre-season.

The Toffees boss has made an impression since he returned to Merseyside, but will be under no illusions about the importance of the approaching summer transfer window.

A host of Everton players are out of contract in the summer, with big question marks over the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and others who are under contract, including Beto, who has been linked with Leeds United.

Moyes is considering the make-up of his squad and, according to journalist Alan Nixon, wants to see top midfield talent Harrison Armstrong over the the course of pre-season.

Armstrong has just finished a loan stint at Derby and Moyes has been getting rave reviews about the player, who he also checked on personally.

Blackburn Rovers are keen to land Armstrong for next season, while Derby want him back at Pride Park.

If he can impress Moyes over pre-season though there is every chance that the Everton boss could decide to keep the midfielder in his squad and give him an opportunity.

Competition Appearances Championship 15 Premier League 3 FA Cup 1 EFL Cup 2 Harrison Armstrong’s season

Armstrong admitted recently that he enjoyed his loan spell at Derby and as such, he would likely be open to a return.

Rams boss John Eustace was also pleased with the midfielder and dubbed him a ‘touch of class’ when he found the back of the net against Plymouth Argyle.

Just 18 years old, Armstrong ended the season with 15 Championship appearances for Derby under his belt.

He also featured for Everton in the Premier League, the EFL Cup and the FA Cup and has six senior Toffees outings to his name.