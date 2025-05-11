Carl Recine/Getty Images

Fixture: Newcastle United vs Chelsea

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Eddie Howe has picked his Newcastle United lineup vs Chelsea in a key Premier League clash at St James’ Park this afternoon.

The race for a Champions League spot is now heating up, with Aston Villa winning on Saturday and Manchester City being held to a draw by Southampton.

Newcastle sit in fourth spot in the league standings, but are level on points with Chelsea and Aston Villa below them, while Nottingham Forest in seventh are just two points behind.

Chelsea arrive at St James’ Park on a run of five straight victories, but lost 2-0 away at Newcastle in the EFL Cup earlier this season.

The Magpies are without midfielder Joelinton, who has a knee injury.

Howe picks Nick Pope in goal in his Newcastle United lineup vs Chelsea this afternoon, while in defence he goes with a three of Dan Burn, Fabian Schar and Sven Botman.

Tino Livramento and Anthony Gordon are wing-backs in the system.

Midfield sees Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali play, while Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes support Alexander Isak.

Howe can shuffle his pack with his substitutes if he needs to change his Newcastle United lineup vs Chelsea today and options available include Lewis Miley and Sean Longstaff.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Chelsea

Pope, Botman, Burn, Schar, Livramento, Tonali, Guimaraes, Gordon, Murphy, Barnes, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Ruddy, Lascelles, Wilson, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley, Neave