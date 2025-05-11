Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Wrexham plan to match Birmingham City‘s financial offer to a soon to be out of contract centre-back, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Both clubs went up automatically from League One to the Championship this season and each had different feats to boast of in the process.

Blues smashed the EFL points record as they completely dominated the division, while for Wrexham, it was another instant promotion and raises hopes of a dream run all the way to the promised land.

The Championship new boys will be keen to make sure they now quickly adapt to second tier life and they are interested in Swansea City defender Harry Darling.

Darling is out of contract at the Welsh giants this summer and there is set to be a scramble for his services in the coming weeks.

Swansea are trying to keep him, with a new recent contract proposal, but Wrexham and Birmingham are putting in a push.

And despite Blues being ready to offer what have been described as ‘top terms’ to the defender, Wrexham plan to match them.

Game Result Leeds United (H) 3-4 Hull City (A) 2-1 Leeds United (A) 2-2 QPR (A) 1-2 Games Harry Darling scored in this season

That means the decision for Darling is likely to come down to who he feels makes the best pitch for his services and which move suits him best.

Darling made 39 appearances for Swansea in the recently concluded Championship season and even chipped in with five goals.

With over 100 appearances in the division to his name, he would represent an experienced option for Birmingham and Wrexham in the Championship.

As a free agent, Darling needs to be in no rush to make a decision and can mull what he wants his next move to be.