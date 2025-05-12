Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou will not get away with the I have delivered a trophy argument if he wins the Europa League, due to Spurs’ poor league form.

17th in the Premier League table, Spurs are having a woeful domestic campaign with only two games remaining.

They have lost a stunning 20 Premier League games this year; only the relegated teams have lost more.

Spurs, though, could end their season with the Europa League trophy and a place in next season’s Champions League, but ex-Reds attacker Barnes believes that winning trophies does not define a club’s season.

He reiterated that Spurs should be in the top five or six teams in the league, even if they win a European trophy, as consistency is what top teams need.

The Reds’ legendary winger is of the view that Postecoglou will not get away with making the trophy argument, even if he does pick up the Europa League.

“That is where I go back to [Mikel] Arteta, he has not won trophies in his five or six seasons”, Barnes said on LFC TV’s post-match show (26:16) after Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

League Finish Scottish Premiership 21/22 1st Scottish Premiership 22/23 1st Premier League 23/24 5th Ange Postecoglou’s recent league finishes

“And I have mentioned that fact that those two managers [Postecoglou and Ruben Amorim] can win a trophy, so therefore we cannot have a go at them because they have won a trophy.

“That is ridiculous because look what they have actually done, where they actually are, yes, it will paper over the cracks.

“And Ange says I always win a trophy in my second year at a club; I do not think he is going to get away with that argument here.

“Because, if it is about winning trophies, you can say, ‘I have won a trophy, what more do you want?’

“That is not what it is about, it is about consistency every week, which means you should be up into the top five or six.”

Spurs have two tough teams in their remaining fixtures in the Premier League as they will be facing Aston Villa and Brighton.

Postecoglou will be fully focused on the Europa League final against Manchester United on 21st May, but will also look to have a positive end to what has been a bad domestic season for the north Londoners.

The Australian was floated by some for the Liverpool job last summer before the Reds appointed Arne Slot.