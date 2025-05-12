Richard Keys has urged UEFA to revisit their decision to allow the winners of the Europa League to take part in the Champions League, due to Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur being in the final.

Both Tottenham and Manchester United have endured misery domestically this season and are hovering just above the Premier League drop zone, albeit in no danger of being relegated, with the bottom three cut adrift.

The duo lost again at the weekend and, sitting 16th and 17th, respectively, have been harshly criticised for their domestic performances throughout the season.

Things could become merrier for one of the two teams, though, given their involvement in the Europa League final.

Either Tottenham or Manchester United are guaranteed a place in the Champions League if they win Europe’s second biggest cup competition.

Keys, though, is against it and believes that UEFA should reconsider their decision to allow either of the two to play in the Champions League if they win the Europa League.

Highlighting the fact that the two teams have lost 37 games between them this season, Keys wrote on X: “Spurs – 17th. United 16th. They’ve lost 37 league games between them.

Manager Years Louis van Gaal 2014-2016 Jose Mourinho 2016-2018 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 2018-2021 Ralf Rangnick 2021-2022 Erik ten Hag 2022-2024 Ruben Amorim 2024- Manchester United’s recent managers

“Only the 3 relegated clubs are worse. One or the other is supposed to be playing CL football next season.

“UEFA have to re-visit that decision now. It shouldn’t be allowed.”

Both teams have failed to win any of their last five league games, losing four of them each.

Their form in Europe has been stark contrast though, where they have dominated teams on their way to the final.

Now all eyes are on who comes out on top at the San Mames in Bilbao to save their season.