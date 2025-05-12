Peter Nicholls/Getty Images

Crystal Palace are set to be approached by Championship side Portsmouth for Hindolo Mustapha, who Pompey would like to sign on loan, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 18-year-old central midfielder is a part of the Crystal Palace academy system and his performances for the Eagles juniors side have turned some heads.

Mustapha is attracting interest from European outfits Ajax and Feyenoord, as they want to secure his signature.

It has been suggested that Mustapha has been the subject of three loan bids ahead of the summer transfer window.

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is an admirer of the Crystal Palace Under-21 midfielder’s talents and scouted him earlier this month.

Mousinho is now hoping that he will be able to convince Oliver Glasner to sanction a move for Mustapha in the upcoming window.

It has been claimed that Crystal Palace might consider sending Mustapha on loan to help him gain first-team experience to help his development.

Statistic Number Wins 14 Draws 12 Defeats 20 Portsmouth’s Championship record this season

Despite Mustapha’s brilliant form, he has yet to make a senior appearance for Crystal Palace in his career.

Portsmouth managed to secure survival in the Championship despite a poor start to the season and they are now gearing up for next season.

Mousinho believes that Pompey could certainly benefit from the young midfielder’s talents, but the Eagles have yet to take a decision on his future yet.

It is likely that the Palace boss will take a look at him in pre-season to see whether Mustapha fits in his plans for next season before he sanctions anything.

It is also suggested that there are clubs in the market wanting to sign the 18-year-old on a permanent transfer as well.