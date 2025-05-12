Richard Pelham/Getty Images

West Ham United could have the chance to get one of their out-of-favour players off the books for another season, with an interested club ‘ready to open talks’ over a deal with the Hammers.

Graham Potter has failed to inspire a turnaround at the London Stadium since he took charge, but a 2-0 win away at Manchester United on Sunday handed a boost to the boss.

West Ham are likely to back Potter over the summer and the former Chelsea manager will want to go into the 2025/26 campaign with a squad he can call his own.

That will mean a number of exits and arrivals at the London Stadium and one player who seems to be out of West Ham’s plans is winger Maxwel Cornet.

The ex-Burnley man struggled to make an impact at West Ham and was loaned out to Italian side Genoa in January.

He spent the first half of the campaign on loan at strugglers Southampton, but failed to command regular minutes.

Genoa though are happy with him and, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, are ‘ready to open talks’ with West Ham.

Game Minutes played Monza (H) 35 Fiorentina (A) 45 Venezia (H) 17 Inter (A) 24 Empoli (H) 38 Cagliari (A) 75 Maxwel Cornet’s Serie A appearances this season

They want to convince the Hammers to extend Cornet’s loan deal to cover the whole of next season.

Whether that will persuade West Ham to play ball remains to be seen and they may well want to try to get him off the books permanently.

Cornet does have a contract at West Ham which still has another two years left to run.

He has seen his Serie A campaign derailed by a muscle injury and has featured on six occasions for Genoa so far.

Having scored against Venezia and Cagliari in Serie A though, Genoa have seen enough to want to keep Cornet around for a further year.