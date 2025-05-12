Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

French giants Marseille have not yet approached Tottenham Hotspur to open talks over a deal to sign winger Manor Solomon this summer.

In the summer of 2023, Solomon joined the north London club as a free agent after impressing at fellow London club Fulham.

His time at Spurs, though, did not go as planned, and last summer, Solomon was loaned out to Championship side Leeds United as the Premier League side looked to hand him regular game time.

The 25-year-old impressed in his loan spell at Elland Road as he registered 23 goal contributions, which saw the Whites getting promoted to the Premier League.

As Solomon’s season is up at Leeds United, Spurs have been linked with being prepared to cash in on him and a return to Elland Road is possible.

Ligue 1 giants Marseille have been looking to bring a forward in and Solomon is a player they are interested in.

However, according to Sky Sports Switzerland, Marseille have not yet been in touch with Tottenham about a deal for the wide-man.

Team Swansea City Oxford United Sheffield Wednesday Norwich City Cardiff City Watford Preston North End Plymouth Argyle Championship teams Manor Solomon scored against this season

It has been suggested that Solomon has given his green light to leave north London for Marseille this summer though.

Marseille boss Roberto De Zerbi is an admirer of the Israeli, and the player’s camp have already started discussing terms with the French club.

The French side have sent scouts to watch him in action for Leeds multiple times and now they want to sign him, which could cost them around €20m.

Now it remains to be seen if Marseille are willing to meet Tottenham’s valuation for Solomon, as the player is willing to make a move to the Stade Velodrome.