Pete Norton/Getty Images

Former EFL star Sam Parkin thinks that Wycombe Wanderers will not change their approach against Charlton Athletic in the next leg on Thursday and warned Nathan Jones’ side that if the Chairboys find the first goal, then the tie will get tough for them.

Charlton Athletic took on Wycombe at Adams Park on Sunday in the first leg of their League One playoff tie and the game ended with a 0-0 scoreline, with both sides failing to convert chances that they had during the scrappy game.

Now the Addicks will welcome Wycombe to the Valley on Thursday night, with both teams having their promotion dreams at stake.

Former Wycombe star Parkin is of the view that Charlton can expect Mike Dodds to set up his team in a similar way in the next game as the way he did on Sunday.

Parkin also issued a warning for Charlton that in the event of Wycombe scoring the first goal on Thursday, the game will get hard for Jones’ side.

“The way Wycombe set up tonight, in a few days time we’re probably going to be served up something similar”, Parkin said on BBC Radio London.

“If Charlton score first in the second leg it may change but if it’s Wycombe it’ll make it even harder.”

Result Competition Wycombe 0-0 Charlton League One Wycombe 0-4 Charlton League One Charlton 2-1 Wycombe League One Last three Charlton-Wycombe meetings

Charlton have been brilliant since mid-January and have lost only three league games, which has propelled them into the playoffs.

Jones’ side have not lost to Wycombe this season, as they have secured two wins and a draw so far against the Chairboys.

Wycombe have improved under Dodds, but including the game on Sunday, they are on a four-game winless run.

Now on Thursday, Jones will have to come up with a plan to dismantle Dodds’ game plan to secure a win in front of the Charlton faithful and qualify for the playoffs final.