Getty Images

Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab have offered a contract to Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure as they look to land him on a free transfer this summer.

The France-born Mali international has been in England since 2016, after he left Ligue 1 side Rennes.

After playing close to 150 matches at Watford, he joined the Merseyside club back in the summer of 2020 for a handsome £20m fee.

The 32-year-old has made 164 all-competition appearances for the Toffees, and he is out of contract at the end of this month.

With the prospect of a free transfer, clubs are showing interest in the experienced midfielder to lure him away from the Toffees.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Saudi outfit Al-Shabab have made an offer to the 32-year-old, who they want on a free transfer.

It has been suggested that the Everton man has more suitors, but Al-Shabab are already in talks with Doucoure.

Game Card Bournemouth (A) Yellow Tottenham Hotspur (H) Yellow Liverpool (H) Yellow, Red Abdoulaye Doucoure’s cards this season

The club hierarchy have claimed to have made an offer of £3m yearly salary for Doucoure, but it has been suggested that he expects more.

Doucoure has been an integral part of Everton’s team over the years, but there is now the very real possibility that he will be continuing his career away from Goodison Park.

However, while Al Shabab would mean a lucrative payday in the twilight of his career, it would also take him away from the competitive nature of the Premier League and likely the world’s top league.

Toffees boss David Moyes started Doucoure on Saturday away at Fulham and he delivered an assist in a 3-1 win for Everton in the Premier League.

There will also be the lure for Doucoure of playing in Everton’s new stadium, which would be lost if he leaves.