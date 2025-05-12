George Wood/Getty Images

Former Stoke City and Crystal Palace boss Tony Pulis is in talks with an Egyptian side to return to the game.

Pulis, who was renowned for his ability to steer teams clear of relegation danger in the Premier League, has been out of managerial work since a stint at Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

The Welshman could though have another chapter to write in his career and it may come in Egypt.

According to Egyptian outlet Yallakora, Pulis is currently holding talks with Zamalek about becoming the club’s new sporting director.

Zamalek are one of the biggest sides in the country and are keen for Pulis to come in and lead a revamp of their football side.

They currently sit in third spot in the Egyptian top flight, eight points off league leaders Al Ahly.

Zamalek are due to meet second placed Pyramids FC on Tuesday and Pulis is expected to be at the game.

Club Bournemouth Gillingham Bristol City Portsmouth Stoke City Plymouth Argyle Crystal Palace West Brom Middlesbrough Sheffield Wednesday Clubs managed by Tony Pulis

He will hold further talks with Zamalek about the sporting director job.

Pulis was recommended for the role by former Egypt striker Mido, who played in England with Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, Wigan, West Ham and Barnsley.

Pulis, 67, will have to weigh up whether he wants to take on the challenge at a high profile club such as Zamalek.

Zamalek last won the Egyptian league title in the 2021/22 season.