Galatasaray have decided they will only consider letting Aston Villa and Newcastle United target Yunus Akgun go if an astronomical offer is made this summer.

The Turkish winger, 24, has been in superb form for Galatasaray this season and is a major driver behind their third Super Lig title in a row, which is set to be sealed in the coming weeks.

In 42 appearances overall this season, Akgun has made 23 goal contributions, five of which have come in the Europa League.

Aston Villa and Newcastle have both checked on him, along with his team-mate Baris Alper Yilmaz, and Galatasaray are aware they could receive offers.

The Turkish giants have been speaking internally about what their position should be if bids arrive.

They are yet to reach a clear stance, according to Turkish outlet Fanatik (via A Spor) and would prefer to keep him.

The Istanbul club though are prepared to open up the exit door if an astronomical offer arrives for the player when the transfer window opens.

Opponents Final Score PAOK Salonika (H) 3-1 RFS (A) 2-2 Elfsborg (H) 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur (H) 3-2 Malmo (A) 2-2 Europa League goals scored by Yunus Akgun this season

A huge bid for Akgun would force the Turkish club to reluctantly sanction his departure.

Both Aston Villa and Newcastle could sign a winger over the course of the summer, but how high Akgun is on their respective lists remains to be seen.

The winger, who is capable of playing on either flank, featured for Galatasaray in the Europa League this season and had huge success in the league phase.

Akgun, aware of the speculation around his future at Galatasaray, has already insisted that he and his club will sit down for talks at the end of the season.