Richard Keys has claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have held talks with an out of work manager, in a sign they are preparing to sack Ange Postecoglou.

It has been a season to forget for the Lilywhites domestically as they find themselves just above the drop zone in the Premier League, with a remarkable 20 losses in 36 matches.

They could well have been involved in the relegation fight had the bottom three teams done any better.

However, the silver lining is the Europa League, where they have managed to reach the final and could win their first trophy in 16 years by beating Manchester United in Spain, something which would also secure Champions League football.

Keys though believes that it will not be enough to save Postecoglou’s job as the club have already started making preparations for a future without him.

The 68-year-old, while revealing inside information, insisted that the club hierarchy have already spoken to former Barcelona coach Xavi about the job.

Keys though is clear that the 45-year-old is not yet ready to return to management.

Club Years Al Saad 2019-2021 Barcelona 2021-2024 Xavi’s managerial jobs

He has been without a job since being released by Barcelona last May.

Expressing surprise at seeing the bottom-end of the table, Postecoglou wrote on his blog: “Wow. Have a look at the bottom of the table.

“Even if he wins the Europa League, Ange can’t survive now.

“I heard from a really good source last week Spurs have spoken with Xavi.

“That makes a lot of sense.

“Sadly for Spurs I’m also told he’s not ready to return to coaching yet.”

Taking a dig at Tottenham, Keys added: “Or perhaps he’s even smarter than we thought?”

Postecoglou’s Tottenham managerial career had started with promise but that promise has since dwindled amid a host of injury issues and poor performances this season.

A return to the Champions League by virtue of winning the Europa League looks to be the Australian’s best shot at keeping his job into next term.