Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are likely to miss out on soon to be free agent defender Jonathan Tah as he ‘is more inclined’ to join Bayern Munich.

Tah is ending his lengthy association with Bayer Leverkusen when his contract runs out at the end of June and will be available as a free agent.

Barcelona and Real Madrid have been looking to take him to Spain, while there has been interest from the Premier League in the shape of Europa League finalists Manchester United and Tottenham.

Bayern Munich though also want Tah and, according to German journalist Christian Falk, the defender ‘is more inclined’ to joining the Bavarians over his other options.

Landing Tah amid such fierce competition would be a big boost for Bayern Munich, while it would also keep him in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have won the Bundesliga this season, instantly knocking Bayer Leverkusen off their perch, after they won the title last term.

Now Tah could well come up against his former team-mates as he seeks to keep Bayern Munich as Germany’s dominant force.

Player Age Micky van de Van 24 Kevin Danso 26 Cristian Romero 27 Ben Davies 32 Radu Dragusin 23 Archie Gray 19 Tottenham Hotspur’s centre-backs

Other clubs could still try to change Tah’s mind, but whether they will be able to sway the 29-year-old is unclear.

Tah recently promised that he will deliver a decision on his future soon and will not let it drag on for months in the summer.

The centre-back has never played his club football outside Germany and despite the best efforts of his suitors, including Manchester United who have held talks with his agents, that may be set to continue.