Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Leeds United have had their hopes of a deal for Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon boosted as a serious competitor have denied interest.

The Israeli winger impressed during his loan stint at Leeds this season and played his part in helping the Whites to win the Championship title.

Tottenham shipped him to Elland Road last summer, but crucially, the loan deal contained no option to buy that Leeds can trigger.

They are keen to keep hold of Solomon, but a deal will need to be worked out with Tottenham for his signature.

Leeds have been facing serious competition for Solomon in the shape of French giants Marseille, who are in line to be in the Champions League next season.

Solomon is also suggested to have given the green light to Marseille as a destination this summer.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Taviolieri, Marseille have been ‘keen to deny any interest’ in signing Solomon when contacted about it.

Team Points Paris Saint-Germain 81 Marseille 62 Monaco 61 Nice 57 Lille 57 Strasbourg 57 Ligue 1 top six

If the French giants are not in the race to sign the attacker then that will be a big boost to Leeds’ hopes of getting a deal done.

It is unclear when Tottenham might make a firm decision to sell amid uncertainty over who their manager will be next season.

Ange Postecoglou is under massive pressure in north London and even if he delivers the Europa League and with it Champions League football, it is not sure he will be in charge of Spurs next term.

Armed with the money from now being a Premier League club again, Leeds are likely to be confident that they can do a deal to keep hold of Solomon, who enjoyed his loan at Elland Road.