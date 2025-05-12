Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool are ‘seriously pursuing’ a defender who they now consider ‘one of the top options’ to come in and replace the departing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds are preparing for life without their academy graduate Alexander-Arnold, who will leave for Real Madrid after running down his contract at the club to go on a free transfer.

A number of right-backs have been linked with moves to Anfield, among whom are Flamengo right-back Wesley Franca and Feyenoord’s Givairo Read.

One more name doing the rounds is that of Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong, who could be on the move in the upcoming transfer window.

The German giants are bracing themselves for a significant number of exits in the summer, among whom will also be their manager Xabi Alonso.

Frimpong, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, is planning to move this summer and Liverpool are ‘seriously pursuing’ him.

They have had ‘advanced talks’ and he is currently ‘one of the top options’ for Liverpool in the right-back slot.

Club Years Manchester City (youth) 2010-2019 Celtic 2019-2021 Bayer Leverkusen 2021- Jeremie Frimpong’s career

Frimpong has a release clause of around €35m to €40m, which is well within the reach of Arne Slot’s team and Liverpool could feel it represents good business.

The defender has featured in 48 matches overall for Bayer Leverkusen this season, having made 17 goal contributions.

He helped Alonso’s team win the Bundesliga title last year, having made 26 goal contributions overall from the back.

Slot may well want a deal to be done quickly to give Frimpong as much time as possible to settle into the squad and battle Conor Bradley for the right-back position over the course of pre-season.

Bradley started for Liverpool at right-back in the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal at Anfield.