Liverpool legend Phil Thompson is revelling in Manchester United’s struggles and insisted that going through so many managers over the years has dragged the Red Devils down.

Manchester United are having a season to forget in the Premier League as they sit as low as 16th after 36 league games in the campaign.

The Old Trafford outfit have lost 17 league games and have not registered a single win in their last seven league matches.

Thompson believes that the Red Devils have suffered from changing managers so regularly, as the next managers are having to work with the flops who did not play well under the previous boss.

He also mentioned Paul Pogba and Cristiano Ronaldo as players with a poor mentality in the dressing room previously.

However, Thompson is enjoying seeing Manchester United’s steady downfall and he feels the club have fallen so far due to their constant cycle of changing individuals.

“It is poor administration, because what is happening is you are getting a constant change in a manager, bringing in more players”, Thompson said on LFC TV (27:53) about the Red Devils.

Liverpool Manchester United 24/25 – 83 points 24/25 – 39 points 23/24 – 82 points 23/24 – 60 points 22/23 – 67 points 22/23 – 75 points 21/22 – 92 points 21/22 – 58 points Points totals last four seasons

“Some of them, if you bring in five, what the recruitment is not getting right is that four of them are duds or maybe even five.

“So, it is a constant cycle with them, and they cannot get out of it, and they have had their players who are poor in the dressing room.

“I was alluding to Arsenal when [Mikel] Arteta took over, but your Pogbas of this world, Ronaldo in there, calling out everybody that they do not have the right attitude; do your job.

“And I think they have gone through a whole host of people, and it has dragged that club down.

“Long it may continue.”

Champions League football contenders Chelsea and Aston Villa are Manchester United’s opponents in their last two league games, which makes it tough for the Red Devils to end the domestic season on a good note.

However, they have a huge chance of ending the season with glory, with a European trophy as they face Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League final on 21st May at the San Mames.