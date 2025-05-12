Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool legend John Barnes believes that Manchester United‘s players know very well that they can lose games without facing consequences, as they sit an incredible 44 points behind Arne Slot’s side in the Premier League.

Manchester United are having one of the worst seasons in club history as they sit as low as 16th in the Premier League table.

With only two games left in the domestic season, Manchester United have not even hit the 40-point tally in the league, which was for a long time seem as the amount needed to just secure survival.

Even though they are in the Europa League final, they have been very disappointing in the Premier League and have posed no threat to Liverpool, who have now drawn level with them on 19 top flight league titles.

Liverpool legend Barnes has his own view on what is happening at Old Trafford and insisted that the Manchester United players are well aware that they will not face any backlash even if they lose matches.

The Reds legend thinks that if the Manchester United players do not perform, then it is the manager who gets the flak and is ultimately replaced.

“The players do not take responsibility”, Barnes said on Liverpool’s LFC TV (28:35) about the Manchester United players.

Result Competition Liverpool 2-2 Manchester United Premier League Manchester United 0-3 Liverpool Premier League Manchester United 2-2 Liverpool Premier League Last three Liverpool-Manchester United meetings

“And you are coming into a club where it does not matter if you lose because if they lose they are going to boo the manager, not us.

“Now, if all of a sudden they start booing the players, the players will perform.

“But they know it from the last few managers, because you cannot tell me that Louis van Gaal was a bad manager or Jose Mourinho.

“But, once the players get it in their veins, they are like ‘if we lose today, they are going to go after the manager, we do not have to perform.’

“So, psychologically, that is what is happening at Manchester United because they are not bad players.”

Barnes’ fellow Reds legend Phil Thompson is enjoying Manchester United’s downfall as he is hoping that they keep going down like this.

Liverpool have won their 20th top flight title this season, while the Red Devils have not won it since 2013.