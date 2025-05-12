Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Juventus have taken a firm stance for now on defender Nicolo Savona amid interest from clubs including Liverpool and West Ham United.

With the summer transfer window approaching, clubs are zeroing in on targets and the defender has become in demand.

He is a product of the Juventus youth set-up and has progressed through to the senior side, while also being capped by Italy at Under-21 level.

According to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Liverpool, West Ham, Bournemouth, Bayer Leverkusen and Manchester City are keen, and amongst that Juventus’ stance has emerged.

The Italian club insist Savona is ‘not for sale’ as things stand.

However, it is noted that ‘market dynamics can always change’.

That could well mean a price point could be hit by an interested club which would cause Juventus to take a close look at the situation and does not completely close the door.

Game Minute booked Cagliari (H) 56th Lazio (H) 50th Como (A) 28th Monza (H) 59th Lazio (A) 28th Serie A games Nicolo Savona booked in this season

The right-back has made 27 appearances in Serie A for Juventus this season so far, going in the book on five occasions.

He also turned out for the Bianconeri in the Champions League, giving him experience at the very highest level of club football.

Liverpool have need for a right-back this summer as Trent Alexander-Arnold is departing the club on a free transfer for Real Madrid.

A host of Reds fans booed his introduction against Arsenal on Sunday and former top flight star Mikey Gray criticised Arne Slot for not protecting him.

West Ham are also expected to undergo a revamp under Graham Potter and veteran right-back Vladimir Coufal is departing this summer, opening up a slot in the Hammers squad.