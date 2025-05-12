Stu Forster/Getty Images

Newcastle United‘s hierarchy ‘have no intention’ of losing one of their brightest academy prospects in the summer, despite reports of interest from elsewhere, according to The Athletic.

A busy summer transfer window is on the cards for the Magpies as they look to bring in and offload a number of players after almost three windows of little incoming business.

One thing Newcastle have done is focus on offloading players not central to the team in order to bring in cash but not lose the crown jewels.

They are keen to again keep hold of top stars such as Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, but that has given rise to thoughts they might cash in on others, such as Lewis Miley.

Despite the presence of a significant number of bodies in the Newcastle United midfield, Miley has still managed to notch up 13 Premier League appearances and has complemented that with a goal.

Reports have emerged about heavy summer interest in him, with multiple clubs watching his situation.

However, Newcastle United are not even giving consideration to the idea of losing one of their academy prospects.

Level Year England U17s 2022 England U19s 2023 England U20s 2024 England U21s 2024 Lewis Miley’s involvement with England

They consider him a part of the club’s long-term future and believe that the team could be built around him in the future.

It now remains to be seen how firm a stance they take if a significant bid arrives.

Miley, who has a contract with the Magpies running until the summer of 2029, missed a chunk of games towards the beginning of the season with injury.