Liverpool‘s chances of signing Lyon forward Rayan Cherki have been given a boost as French champions Paris Saint-Germain have ‘no intention’ of signing him this summer.

Lyon have been going through financial troubles of late and a number of their star players could leave in the summer to ease the burden on the club.

In-form attacker Cherki is one of the players who could be on the move, with interest arriving from England in the form of the newly-crowned champions Liverpool.

The Reds are expected to be in the market for attackers amidst uncertainties regarding the future of Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguay international has failed to light up the Anfield scene and after misfiring in front of the goal, he could be sold in the summer.

Cherki is a player that Liverpool could turn to and they have been given a boost in the event they do want to make a solid move for the Lyon man.

Champions League finalists PSG, who knocked Liverpool out of the competition this season, have been linked with Cherki but, according to French journalist Josue Casse, they have ‘no intention’ of signing him.

Level Year France U16s 2018 France U19s 2021 France U21s 2021 France Olympic 2024 Rayan Cherki’s France involvement

The Champions League finalists are also on the lookout for an attacker, but they do not have contact with Cherki’s camp.

They have not contacted Lyon regarding any possible move either and have no plans to do so in the future as well.

That leaves the door open for Liverpool, who could now approach Lyon and discuss terms and a possible fee.

In 43 appearances overall for Lyon this season, Cherki has managed 31 goal contributions.

Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt’s 22-year-old forward Hugo Ekitike, for whom they face competition from title rivals Manchester City.