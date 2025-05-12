Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Cambridge United’s decision to release Dan Barton has set a number of Premier League, Championship and League One sides on his trail.

The attacker featured for Cambridge United in League One this season, but found himself falling out of favour when Garry Monk departed.

Barton last turned out in League One for the U’s against Wigan Athletic, where he got just six minutes in a 1-0 loss.

Despite Cambridge United fighting for their lives in League One, Neil Harris did not turn to Barton and he was not even in the matchday squad for any of the final three games.

Now Cambridge United are releasing him after not offering him new terms to stay at the club.

That has alerted a host of sides, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who spotted Barton in action for the U’s and liked what they saw.

Sides in the Championship and League One are looking at moving to sign the 20-year-old this summer.

Competition Appearances League One 16 EFL Trophy 3 EFL Cup 1 Dan Barton’s appearances by competition this season

He also has interest from the Premier League, where several sides believe he could slot into their Under-21 ranks for next season.

Barton made a total of 16 appearances in League One for Cambridge United over the course of the season and is a hugely versatile player.

He is able to operate on the left flank or the right flank, as well as playing as an attacking midfielder.

With no shortage of interest, Barton now has the comfortable position of picking where he feels is the best place to continue his career and development.