Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Watford have decided that they want to keep hold of one of their out on loan stars and they will bring him back to Vicarage Road in the summer.

The Hornets recently sacked Tom Cleverley as manager following a disappointing campaign in the Championship which saw a bottom half of the table finish, a long way off the playoff spots.

Despite having no manager at the helm, the club are in the process of taking a number of decisions ahead of pre-season.

They have a host of players out on loan, including Ryan Porteous, Joao Ferreira and Mileta Rajovic.

Rajovic is currently on loan at Danish side Brondby, who have not yet finished their league campaign.

There is no option contained in the loan agreement for Brondby to sign Rajovic on a permanent basis and, according to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, Watford have taken a decision regardless.

They have decided that they want the striker to head back to Vicarage Road this summer.

Club Years B 93 2018-2019 HB Koge 2019 Roskilde 2019-2021 Naestved 2021-2022 Kalmar 2023 Watford 2023- Brondby (loan) 2024- Mileta Rajovic’s career history

The Hornets look likely to put the striker at the disposal of the new manager and then decide if he should be part of the squad for next term.

Rajovic, 25, has made a total of 27 appearances from Brondby over the course of his loan spell so far, finding the back of the net ten times.

The Danish hitman will look to make an impression over the course of pre-season at Watford as all eyes are on what comes next for him.

His stint at Watford is his first outside football in Scandinavia.