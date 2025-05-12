Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Journalist Lewis Steele has rubbished the comparisons between Leeds United‘s promotion parade and that held by Burnley, after both went up to the Premier League.

Leeds managed to edge out Burnley at the top of the Championship table to collect the league title, but both sides finished with 100 points and only goal difference split them.

Both held parades to celebrate having won promotion back up to the Premier League, but there was debate on social media.

Some fans pointed out the difference in the number of fans at the Leeds parade and the number at the Burnley parade.

Steele thinks that is a red herring as clearly Leeds is a much bigger place than Burnley and therefore the Whites would naturally have more fans there.

Leeds parade vs Burnley parade 😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9pCHyLkrtY — Tomo (@tomo_w94) May 6, 2025

The journalist said on his YouTube channel (2:04): “I saw last week Leeds fans arguing with Burnley fans over how many were at their parades for being promoted to the Premier League.

“But listen, Leeds is 20 times bigger than Burnley as a place, so what do you expect really?”

Club Attendance Sunderland 40,353 Leeds United 36,134 Derby County 29,018 Sheffield United 28,087 Coventry City 27,957 Championship attendances 24/25 top five

Both Leeds and Burnley are now focused on how to equip their squads to be able to handle the Premier League next season.

All three newly promoted clubs from last term have suffered instant relegation straight back down into the Championship and Leeds and Burnley will be desperate to avoid that fate.

Leeds are looking to spend over £100m strengthening the spine of their team over the course of the summer transfer window.

They have just been linked with holding an interest in a Paraguayan goalkeeper who is playing his club football in Argentina.