Davide Ancelotti will be Hamza Igamane’s new boss at Rangers, it has been claimed in Morocco.

The Real Madrid assistant has been increasingly linked with the job at Ibrox in recent hours, amid suggestions that he will take the role after assisting his father in his opening games as Brazil coach.

Rangers have been looking for a new permanent manager since parting ways with Philippe Clement, and Barry Ferguson has been filling in as interim boss.

Now a further link for Ancelotti has emerged as Moroccan football insider Kora Maroc has claimed that the Italian will be Igamane’s new boss.

Kora Maroc wrote on X: “Dani Ancelotti will be Hamza Igamane’s new coach at Rangers! [sic]

“A new era begins for the Moroccan international in Scotland!”

Ancelotti, who is just 35 years old and did not have any significant playing career, has never held a senior managerial job.

Club Role Paris Saint-Germain Fitness coach Real Madrid Fitness coach assistant Bayern Munich Assistant coach Napoli Assistant coach Everton Assistant coach Real Madrid Assistant coach Davide Ancelotti’s roles

He has assisted his father Carlo at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and most recently, Real Madrid.

Rangers now look to be gambling on Ancelotti to hit the ground running in Scottish football and put up a substantial challenge to champions Celtic.

The club recently brought in Kevin Thelwell as their new sporting director and he, like Ancelotti and his father Carlo, has had a prior association with Everton.

Rangers did not lay a glove on Celtic in domestic Scottish football this season, but they did show signs of life on the continent, with an impressive run in the Europa League.

Time will tell whether Ancelotti is set for his first managerial job at Rangers.