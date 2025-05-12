Graham Chadwick/Getty Images

Auditors were ‘really impressed’ with Birmingham City‘s academy when they checked up on it and the word is that Blues now have one of the top youth set-ups in the country.

At senior level, Birmingham blew away their rivals in League One this season to win the league with a record EFL points total.

There are big plans in place to now push hard in the Championship and aim to win promotion up to the Premier League under the ambitious owners.

The senior side has not been Blues’ only focus though and they have been working on building up their academy.

They previously had Category One status for their academy, but lost it in 2022, being downgraded.

Now though a new review has put Blues back up to Category One status, with the audit carried out by the Professional Game Academy Audit Company.

And, according to academy focused Training Ground Guru, Birmingham made a real impression on the auditors.

Result Competition Bristol City U21 2-1 Birmingham U21 PDL2 Peterborough U21 2-4 Birmingham U21 PDL2 Birmingham U21 1-5 Swansea U21 PDL2 Birmingham City U21s’ last three games

“Auditors were REALLY impressed with Birmingham City’s Academy”, Training Ground Guru wrote on X.

“Word is they now have one of the best set-ups in the whole country, up there with the best of the Cat 1s.”

Birmingham will now feel confident to compete for the top young talents in the country and look to push them through their impressive academy set-up.

The awarding of Category One status was welcomed by Blues director of football Craig Gardner, who hailed the board and academy staff for the feat.

“With the commitment and investment from the Board, our academy staff have played an instrumental role in delivering Category One status for the club”, Gardner said via the club’s site.

“This will allow us to support and develop our young people and provide them with a high-quality holistic programme for them to not only love the game but also develop as people and players, and we are excited for the future.”