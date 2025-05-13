Michael Regan/Getty Images

Arsenal are monitoring Real Madrid’s Rodrygo and are one of the clubs that have shown the most interest in the forward, though they have yet to go beyond ‘informal contacts’.

The Gunners had the potential to win major silverware this season as they were in the mix to win the Premier League and the Champions League.

Paris Saint-Germain knocked them out of the Champions League and now they are fighting to secure Champions League football with two games remaining in the league campaign.

They have been criticised for not buying a striker all season, especially following Kai Havertz’s season-ending injury.

Now, they are looking to bring in more forward options in the summer transfer window and Real Madrid’s Rodrygo is a player they are interested in bringing in.

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Burgos, Arsenal have had informal contacts over a deal, but have yet to go beyond that, despite being one of the clubs to have shown the most interest in the player.

The Brazil international has been with the Galacticos since 2019 and he has made more than 250 appearances for them.

Player Age Kai Havertz 25 Leandro Trossard 30 Bukayo Saka 23 Gabriel Jesus 28 Gabriel Martinelli 23 Arsenal’s attacking options

He is an important player in the star-studded Real Madrid side, but his future could lie somewhere else next season.

The Brazil international can play all across the frontline and a possible switch to the Emirates would give Mike Arteta quality depth in his attack.

The Galacticos are not having a great campaign, but the 24-year-old forward still has managed to pop up with 23-goal contributions in 50 appearances.

Rodrygo’s current contract does not end until the summer of 2028 and Arsenal will need to prepare to dig deep in their pockets to afford the Brazilian attacker.

It also remains to be seen what Xabi Alonso thinks, amid the Spaniard being set to succeed Carlo Ancelotti as boss.