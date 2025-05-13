Kenta Harada/Getty Images

Walsall boss Mat Sadler has hailed Birmingham City loan star Alfie Chang for his recent performances and he thinks the Blues loanee is a ‘cracking kid’.

The 22-year-old Worcester-born talent is a product of Birmingham City’s academy and has made 21 appearances for Blues senior side.

He suffered a serious knee injury back in 2023, which kept him out for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chang was loaned out to League Two side Walsall in the winter window, while he was still recovering.

Sadler admitted that he was well aware of how much time Chang needed when he signed him and he stressed that he is building a strong partnership with Ryan Stirk in midfield.

The 22-year-old scored an important goal against Chesterfield on Sunday in the League Two playoffs, and the Saddlers boss identified him as a ‘cracking kid’.

“Yes, Alfie is a cracking kid”, Sadler told Walsall’s media (3:31) when he was asked about Chang’s performance against Chesterfield.

Result Competition Chesterfield 0-2 Walsall Playoffs Crewe 0-1 Walsall League Two Walsall 0-1 Accrington Stanley League Two Walsall’s last three results

“And I have said it earlier, we knew that it is going to take a little bit of time with Alfie because of what he has been through, what stage I knew he was at with his recovery when we signed him.

“But, he is playing very well; he is enjoying playing with Ryan [Stirk], I think they have got a good relationship forming.”

Chang has not played a lot of football due to his injury, as he has registered a little over 200 minutes for Walsall.

With Birmingham City set to play in the Championship next season, it remains to be seen if Chang will renew his loan stay for another season at the Saddlers.

He is though a feather in the cap of the academy, which has now been upgraded to a Category One.