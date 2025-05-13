Pete Norton/Getty Images

Ex-EFL star Sam Parkin is of the view that Thierry Small’s return to Charlton Athletic‘s starting line-up would be an obvious choice for Nathan Jones against Wycombe Wanderers and is confident that Lloyd Jones and Macaulay Gillesphey will get the better of Richard Kone on Thursday.

Charlton went to Adams Park on Sunday in the League One playoffs and secured a draw against Wycombe Wanderers in a game which ended with a 0-0 scoreline.

The Addicks started the game without Small, who has been a standout player for them this season, in the starting line-up and the player later came on in the 71st minute of the match.

Parkin believes that Jones has an obvious choice to make to include Small in the starting lineup for Friday and pointed out that the 20-year-old is a hybrid between a right-back and right-wing-back.

He stressed that the Charlton boss will need to make one or two changes in his team to see an improvement in their performance on Thursday.

He also added that Charlton’s Jones and Gillesphey will be able to get the better of Wycombe forward Kone, who has scored 18 times in the league so far, during the second leg and believes that the Addicks will qualify for the playoffs final with a 1-0 win.

“There is Thierry Small coming back in for Charlton, who is the kind of right winger, right wing-back hybrid”, Parkin said on the Playoff Predictions Show.

Competition Appearances League One 39 FA Cup 3 EFL Trophy 2 EFL Cup 1 League One playoffs 1 Thierry Small’s season appearances so far

“I think that is the obvious change for Charlton.

“[I am] not saying he is going to be the player to score or assist, but I think one or two changes for Nathan Jones could just swing it in his favour.

“For that reason I will go for a 1-0, and I will go for Lloyd Jones and Gillespie over the two legs to get the better of Kone, who was better last night [Sunday] but still cutting a bit of a frustrating figure.”

Charlton will be hoping that on Thursday in front of the Valley faithful they will be able to defeat Wycombe to progress to the League One playoffs final.

Jones’ side have won two out of the last three encounters against the Chairboys this season and they will be hoping to do the same in the second leg.