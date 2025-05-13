Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Former Portsmouth star Joe Morrell, who was linked with Birmingham City in January, will not be heading abroad for the next move in his career, despite having offers to do so.

Morrell is a free agent and eyeing what his next career move should be, following his exit from Fratton Park last summer.

He was released by Portsmouth and had been recovering from a knee injury, with Pompey choosing to not trigger a 12-month extension in his deal.

It was thought he could join a new side in January and Birmingham were keen.

Now Morrell is attracting interest ahead of the summer and some of it has come from abroad.

However, according to the BBC’s Andrew Moon, Morrell will not be going abroad and looks likely to stay in English football.

It is unclear to where Morrell will be going, but he will not be heading back to Fratton Park for an emotional return to Portsmouth.

The 28-year-old will be keen to make sure that wherever he goes he can play regular football after missing the season.

Club Years Bristol City 2013-2020 Sutton United (loan) 2016 Margate (loan) 2017 Cheltenham Town (loan) 2017-2018 Lincoln City (loan) 2019-2020 Luton Town 2020-2021 Portsmouth 2021-2024 Joe Morrell’s career history

Portsmouth snapped Morrell up from Luton Town in the summer of 2021 and he penned a three-year deal with a year’s option.

He played at Championship level when on the books at Luton, but all his football at Pompey came in the third tier.

As a free agent, Morrell is likely to be an attractive target for a number of clubs, but all eyes will be on his fitness and how quickly he can get up to speed.

On the international stage, Morrell has been capped on 37 occasions by Wales.