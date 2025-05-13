Mark Thompson/Getty Images

German giants Borussia Dortmund have established contact with the camp of one of Tottenham Hotspur‘s young forwards, but a move does not look likely at present.

Dortmund have built a reputation for scouting, recruiting and nurturing young English prospects and players such as Jude Bellingham and Jadon Sancho are examples of that.

One more player they have put their eyes on this summer is Bellingham’s younger brother Jobe, who has done well in a Sunderland shirt this term.

While efforts go on behind the scenes to take the 19-year-old to Germany, another option has also emerged.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Dortmund have now put Tottenham forward Mikey Moore on their list of targets.

They have even taken the step of contacting Moore’s agents as they explore a possible deal.

However, it is suggested that for the young forward, who has been in and around Tottenham’s first team set-up all season, a move to another Premier League side is more likely.

Result Date Bodo/Glimt 0-2 Tottenham 08/05 Tottenham 3-1 Bodo/Glimt 01/05 Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Tottenham 17/04 Tottenham’s last three Europa League results

It now remains to be seen whether the Dortmund decision-makers have enough convincing power to force a change in the scenario.

It is also unclear what Tottenham’s stance on the player is, especially with some uncertainty over who their manager will be next season.

Having already tasted first-team football, Moore is likely to want guarantees regarding regular first-team action before he gives approval to a transfer.

He has featured in 20 matches for Ange Postecoglou’s team, 18 of which have come this season.

He has even made two goal contributions in the Europa League.