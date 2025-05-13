Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are now set to face disappointment in their Jonathan Tah chase as the central defender ‘has decided’ to join Bayern Munich.

The Germany international has been with Bayer Leverkusen since 2015 and his contract at the Bundesliga giants is set to expire this summer.

Multiple European giants have been interested in signing the 29-year-old, including Spurs and the Red Devils; Manchester United held talks with his agents just this month.

La Liga top boys Barcelona and Real Madrid have also been keen on the experienced defender, but now he is set to snub them all and stay in Germany, making good on talk he was inclined to do just that.

According to German journalist Dominik Schneider, Tah ‘has decided’ to join this season’s Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Bavarians have poached many high-profile players in the German league before and Tah is now set to join the list.

Even though one of Manchester United and Spurs are surely winning a European trophy this season, their form in the Premier League has been abysmal.

Player Age Dayot Upamecano 26 Kim Min-jae 28 Eric Dier 31 Hiroki Ito 26 Tarek Buchmann 20 Josip Stanisic 25 Bayern Munich’s centre-back options

Tah has made over 400 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen and now he is set to strengthen Vincent Kompany’s backline with his experience and qualities.

It has been suggested that Tah’s decision to join the Bavarians is closely linked with Leroy Sane, as Pini Zahavi represents both players.

Now it remains to be seen where the interested English clubs will set their eyes on after missing out on 29-year-old Tah.

He recently said that he will make his decision on next club soon and all eyes are on how quickly the defender confirms Bayern Munich are his destination.