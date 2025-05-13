Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti has insisted that a potential move for Barcelona’s Dani Olmo to Manchester City in the summer is ‘hard to see’.

The Cityzens are on course to secure Champions League football after a relatively poor season by their recent high standards, with no real title challenge put up.

A rebuild is under way at the Etihad, with Pep Guardiola having dipped into the winter transfer window, while he is now looking for further signings in the summer.

Guardiola is facing the biggest challenge to replace club great Kevin De Bruyne, who will be leaving the Cityzens at the end of this season.

They have been linked with a host of creative players in a bid to fill the hole and Barcelona’s Olmo is a player they are interested in.

They even made enquiries for the 27-year-old back in the winter window, in a sign that they rate him highly and have explored a possible deal.

Even though the Cityzens are showing interest in the Spain international, Spanish journalist Juanmarti thinks a potential move for Olmo to the Etihad is not realistic in the summer window.

Club Years Dinamo Zagreb 2014-2020 RB Leipzig 2020-2024 Barcelona 2024- Dani Olmo’s career history

“Back when there were registration issues in January, there was already some approach from Manchester City, who inquired”, Juanmarti wrote on X.

“As of today, I find it hard to see, to be honest.

“Not so much that City might make a tempting offer, but that Olmo would want to leave.”

Olmo is in his first season at Barcelona and he has had a campaign riddled with injuries but has still impressed in his fairly limited game time.

He has 17-goal contributions in his debut season in Spain and only time will tell if the Cityzens will flex their financial muscles to bring him over to the Premier League when the transfer window opens.