Bayer Leverkusen have received a concrete offer from Premier League giants Manchester City for one of their prized assets in Florian Wirtz, who had looked Bayern Munich bound.

Wirtz, 22, a product of Bayer Leverkusen’s youth academy, has been key to their domestic success under Xabi Alonso.

In the season that saw Leverkusen being crowned the champions of Germany, Wirtz made 23 goal contributions in 32 appearances.

He has followed it up with another 23 this season, drawing the attention of two European giants, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

The feeling inside the Bayern Munich camp has been that they are close to reaching an agreement with Leverkusen for Wirtz.

However, the late entry of Manchester City into the scene has changed the scenario, as the Cityzens flex their muscles.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, the Bundesliga club have received a concrete offer from Manchester City for Wirtz.

Player Fee Jack Grealish £100m Josko Gvardiol £77.5m Rodri £63.3m Ruben Dias £62m Riyad Mahrez £60m Joao Cancelo £60m Omar Marmoush £59m Aymeric Laporte £57m Top Manchester City transfer fees

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola has already spoken to Wirtz multiple times, selling him the idea that he will use the 22-year-old as the replacement for Kevin De Bruyne.

De Bruyne is set to bid adieu to the Cityzens at the end of the season, thus severing a ten-year-old connection with the club.

Napoli are tipped to be his next possible destination.

Wirtz will, therefore, have big shoes to fill if Manchester City successfully manage to steal Bayern Munich’s move.

It now remains to be seen how the Bavarians react to the news of Manchester City’s advances.

They are also targeting Wirtz’s Leverkusen team-mate Jonathan Tah, who is close to a switch, and could hope that further tempts Wirtz.