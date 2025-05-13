Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones has acknowledged the adrenaline rush the fans have brought with them to the Valley and has urged them for one last effort on Thursday.

After holding Wycombe Wanderers to a goalless draw away from home in the League One playoff semi-final first leg on Sunday, the Addicks will look to make the most of the home advantage when they host Mike Dodds’ team at the Valley.

Charlton are expected to have a full house and Jones believes that the fans will provide them with an additional adrenaline rush to see the match through.

Describing it as a ‘chicken and egg scenario’, the manager insisted that he and his players are urging the fans to provide the final push and give it a big effort.

“They have been magnificent once they get behind [the team]”, Jones said at a press conference (4:26).

“We asked them to get behind us and they have and it has grown, the momentum has built and the numbers have grown.

“The song, the atmosphere, the adrenaline they have brought, the energy they have brought has grown and it has coincided with the team being in a better place.

Team Points 1st. Birmingham City 111 2nd. Wrexham 92 3rd. Stockport County 87 4th. Charlton Athletic 85 5th. Wycombe Wanderers 84 6th. Leyton Orient 78 League One top six

“So, it is the chicken and the egg scenario, they have been superb, they have travelled in their numbers, have got behind something and really got on the wagon. Got on board with everything.

“And we are asking them for, at the moment, one more big effort, one more big effort to get because they can be vital.

“It can be a packed Valley, singing Valley, energetic Valley, it can be a wonderful place to play if you are home to your own players.”

The Addicks have already shown remarkable powers of recovery by climbing up from 11th at the turn of the year to fourth in the League One table.

They will take confidence from the fact that they have already beaten Wycombe 4-0 once, only recently.

However, given the nature of the game, there are expected to be some nerves out there at the Valley on Thursday.