Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Leicester City loan manager David Fox is now set to quit the club as he will be joining Plymouth Argyle as their head of football operations.

The Foxes are set for a return to the Championship instantly as they have been relegated from the Premier League already.

Fox was appointed as Leicester’s loan manager just a few weeks ago, but he has quickly been tempted away from the club.

Plymouth have recently been relegated to League One, and they lost their scout Ross Goodwin to Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

He joined the Scottish side as their head of recruitment and the Pilgrims have been looking for a new candidate.

Leicester’s head of loans, Fox, will now join the League One club as their head of football operations, according to journalist Nick Mashiter.

Fox played more than 100 times for the Pilgrims during his playing days; he was on the books of Manchester United too.

Statistic Number Wins 11 Draws 13 Losses 22 Plymouth Argyle’s Championship season

He worked as a loans manager at Huddersfield Town before and now he is set to take on a big responsibility.

Miron Muslic will be looking to get the Pilgrims back to the Championship immediately and Fox’s input will be important to achieve that.

Despite only having just been in the job at Leicester, Fox has been unable to resist the chance to go back to Plymouth.

The summer transfer window is due to start soon which makes the appointment of Fox a significant one to get the right players in.